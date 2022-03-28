ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WATCH LIVE: White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, NSA Jake Sullivan hold news briefing

By Associated Press
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, alongside NSA Jake Sullivan, is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday. The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch Bates’ remarks in the player above. President Joe Biden announced a budget blueprint Monday that calls for...

www.pbs.org

