Trash cleanup event leaves lasting impact in downtown Waynesboro

By John Irwin, Waynesboro Record Herald
 18 hours ago
Close to 40 volunteers, wearing orange and yellow safety vests, could have been seen last week as Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc. hosted Department of Environmental protection's waste management director Ali Tarquino Morris and PennDOT acting deputy secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser for a litter cleanup event in Waynesboro on March 18.

The two organizations joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, Waynesboro borough council, Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc., and the Waynesboro Area School District students in picking up trash.

“Clean green spaces and waterways factor into our physical and mental health and enable the function of the ecosystem we depend on," DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. "They foster thriving communities that attract investment and support our recreation, tourism, and shopping economies. As the weather warms and we move outdoors, we benefit ourselves and our families by dedicating a morning or afternoon to Pick Up Pennsylvania.”

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful coordinates the statewide Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign each spring and fall. Gloves, trash bags and safety vests are provided by PennDOT and DEP. In addition, DEP and the Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association sponsor no- or low-cost trash disposal for registered events at participating landfills for the month of April. So far, 290 events are registered, with an estimated 21,000 volunteers.

“Cleanup activity is ramping up across the state. We’re honored to support the efforts of groups and individuals who are working hard to improve their communities,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “The Department of Environmental Protection and PennDOT have been dedicated partners of our Pick Up Pennsylvania program since its inception and have been instrumental in the provision and distribution of program supplies. It is our privilege to work with such committed partners and volunteers. Each one of you is integral to our program’s success.”

About 40 volunteers met at Main Street Park in downtown for an opening ceremony and then dispersed throughout downtown to do their part in cleaning up. Also, a partnership with Summitview helped clean up the area in front of the school and in front of the YMCA as part of the project.

"The teachers and kids were really grateful to be involved in service," said Bill Kohler, director of economic development for Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc. "We put the spotlight on litter and why it's important to clean it up and not do it. I was very humbled that those folks from the state organizations came out and a lot of them stayed, put on gloves and helped us all clean up."

Trash collected in downtown from Clayton Avenue to Grant Street and Potomac down to Rutters on West 3rd Street was taken to the Washington Township Transfer Station for disposal.

"We filled up a Washington Township dump truck, and they let us use that free of cost and donated the space for us to dump it at the transfer station," Kohler said. "It was great to connect with a lot of people and let them know that we care, and it's not just a one-day-a-year thing, and that they can make an impact everyday."

Moving forward, Kohler said that Mainstreet plans on continuing an organized cleanup event in April of 2023. "We all can play a part in this."

DEP is advancing a new rule-making to provide convenient and affordable access to waste disposal and recycling services in rural areas of Pennsylvania, so that it is easier for all Pennsylvanians to responsibly dispose of their waste and recycling, rather than littering or illegal dumping.

For more information and to learn more about how you can make a difference visit dep.pa.gov/Business/Land/Waste/littering/Pages/Litter-Action-Plan.aspx

The Record Herald

