ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Update: Roads opened after grass fire breaks out at State Highway 351 and Ambler Avenue

By Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 18 hours ago

Traffic is being diverted Monday afternoon near State Highway 351 and Ambler Avenue because of a grass fire.

Abilene Fire Department crews dispatched at about 2:05 p.m. reported seeing fire in a 10,000-square-foot grassy area, according to scanner traffic.

The fire is moving north toward the Interstate 20 south access road (also named East Stamford Street), but a water-filled creek is providing a natural barrier, according to scanner traffic.

Smoke is obscuring some roadways in the area.

Traffic is being diverted at North Judge Ely Boulevard and East Stamford Street, according to scanner traffic.

AFD brush trucks are making attacks to contain the fire and mop up residual fires in burned-out areas.

As of about 2:45 p.m., crews were continuing mop-up work.

Abilene police started reopening the blocked-off roads in the area at about 2:50 p.m., according to scanner traffic.

This is a developing story.

More: South Abilene house fire spread to second residence

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News.  If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Update: Roads opened after grass fire breaks out at State Highway 351 and Ambler Avenue

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Milford

Smoke was visible miles away after a fire broke out Tuesday night in Milford, Massachusetts. Aerial footage showed massive flames engulfing a three-story building on Haven Street. Fire crews from Milford and multiple neighboring communities responded. No one was injured, fire officials said. Access to water was a problem for...
MILFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
FOX Reno

No injuries reported after garage fire breaks out at Reno home

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — No one was hurt after an early morning garage fire erupted at a Reno home Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire on the 2400 block of Cannan Street just before 6 a.m. on March 15. When crews arrived on scene,...
RENO, NV
Mix 93.1

Driver Of Red Truck Blown Around By Texas Tornado To Receive New Truck

I'm sure you've seen the viral video by now of the central Texas tornado tossing around that red pickup truck during Monday night's storms. The viral video shows the tornado flipping the truck onto its side, spinning it around, and then flipping it back on its wheels, and then the driver just driving off. Well if you haven't, you can watch it now.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Accident#State Highway 351#Abilene Fire Department#Afd#The Reporter News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Wildfires force evacuations in central Texas as blaze torches nearly 40,000 acres

Wildfires in Texas covering more than 38,000 acres have prompted evacuation orders to be put in place across several counties in central parts of the Lone Star State. Strong winds and dry conditions led to firefighters battling the blaze in dangerous weather late on Thursday. Several wildfires have combined and now form the Eastland Complex fire. Parts of Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties have been put under orders to evacuate. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kari Hines has said that no injuries have been reported so far, according to CNN. Via the wildfire information system Inciweb, officials said about...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC12

7 displaced after Campbell Avenue house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seven people are forced to find another place to stay because of an early morning house fire in Richmond. It happened on Campbell Avenue near Williamsburg Road just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. Crews found flames coming from the side of the house, and it took...
RICHMOND, VA
natureworldnews.com

Fog Leads to Multi-Vehicle Crashes on I-57 Highway in Mississippi County, Missouri; At Least Six People Killed

Fog has reportedly led to "fatal chain-reaction crashes" along Interstate 57 (I-57) highway of the Mississippi County in Missouri, USA, during the morning rush hour on Thursday, March 17. The multi-vehicular crashes involved dozens of vehicles and resulted in multiple casualties, including fatalities. The crashes resulted in vehicle fires and...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
iheart.com

Grass Fire In Chandler

Part of Highway 66 was shut down due to smoke coming from a fire in Chandler yesterday. Crews from several different departments responded to the blaze that officials say spread quickly because of high winds and dry conditions. The fire is under control and the highway has since been reopened. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.
CHANDLER, AZ
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

599
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy