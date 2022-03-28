ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Infant’s death blamed on car seat straps that were too tight

By Jamie Duffy, Nexstar Media Wire
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fr8Xs_0esEw4BY00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) – An Indiana woman has been charged with neglect after her infant boy died from what court documents say were car seat straps that were too tight.

By the time emergency personnel were called, the baby had blood coming from his nose and mouth and appeared to be bluish in color, according to court documents. His mother, Megan Ford, 35, said he’d been “a little fussy” when she put him in his car seat.

Life saving measures were taken on baby Kai, according to a probable cause affidavit, but to no avail. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ford was charged Friday with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony. Court documents show she has a court hearing Tuesday.

Social media responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Injuries to the baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 2 oz. at his wellness check days prior to his death, appeared to be because the buckles and straps on his car seat were too tight, court documents said.

On May 26, 2021, around 11:14 a.m., Ford noticed that her son was unresponsive after driving 12 to 15 minutes from her house to her mother’s in Yoder. Ford thought her son had fallen asleep, Detective Corporal Gabe Furnish of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department wrote in the probable cause.

During a police interview, Ford said her son weighed 4 pounds, 14 oz at birth and she hadn’t adjusted the car seat straps since they left the hospital because she didn’t know how to adjust them. The Graco car seat was a gift from her mother, she added, and she planned on getting her mother to help her with the adjustment the day the baby died.

An autopsy revealed a bruise on the baby’s abdomen area that matched up perfectly to where the buckles would have been strapped when he was placed in to the car seat, court documents said. Dr. Kent Harshbarger said the blood from his mouth and nose could have been from his lungs due to the pressure of the asphyxiation. The cause of death was listed as “probable mechanical asphyxia due to chest and abdomen compression.”

The baby also had five broken ribs that Harshbarger didn’t believe could be attributed to CPR, but he couldn’t rule that out, court documents said.

Police race to save man bitten by own deadly pet snake

Ford said she knew the straps were tight two days prior when she took Kai to his doctor’s appointment. She demonstrated and explained how she’d have to move his lower body down into the seat to get the straps over his shoulders, court documents said. Furnish brought up an owner’s manual on an internet search, court documents said.

The baby’s father, Quentin Hoskins, told Furnish that he’d had a conversation with Ford about the straps getting too tight when he put the baby in the car seat a couple days prior to his death.

“I could barely get him in the car seat,” Hoskins said. Hoskins said the baby was his first child and said neither he nor Ford knew how to adjust the straps. Ford said she threw away the box and instructions after she removed the car seat from the box.

Ford was released from the Allen County Jail Friday on a $10,000 bond, a jail spokesman said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Yoder, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Shreveport Magazine

“One girl weighed less than 5 pounds and another less than a gallon of milk when they died”, Mom testified how she didn’t give her daughters any food or water for two weeks

The 32-year-old mom testified on Wednesday that one child weighed less than five pounds and another less than a gallon of milk when they died. The mother reportedly admitted that she along with her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s parents starved and tortured the girls intentionally. She revealed how she would often withhold food from the girls. The girls were reportedly punished for no actual reason, according to the mother. The girls acted like normal children and acted and behaved like normal children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas oil company indicted after husband and wife die from inhaling toxic gas

A Texas oil well operator has been indicted over the deaths of an employee and his wife, who inhaled a poisonous gas at a company facility.Jacob and Natalee Dean died in 2019 after breathing in hydrogen sulfide – a lethal chemical also known as “swamp gas” – at a pump house run by Aghorn Operating Inc. On Tuesday, the US Department of Justice announced that it was charging Aghorn and its vice president, Trent Day, with violating the Clean Air Act and then obstructing an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).“Our nation’s environmental laws are designed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

‘She was granted power of attorney, but she is abusing that power’: My sister is taking complete control over my 94-year-old mother —and even changed her will

My 71-year-old sister has power of attorney over my 94-year-old mother. My sister is retired and, at times, has refused to have anything to do with the family, meaning my mother and father. After my father passed away in 2011, my oldest sister has been trying to take complete control over my mother. She was granted power of attorney, but she is abusing that power.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Strapped#Ford#Chris Rock Injuries
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family of abducted teen Naomi Irion say they are banking on her spirit: ‘She made it then, she can make it now’

Naomi Irion’s family refers to her as the “miracle birth.”When her mother was pregnant in Houston with the now-18-year-old, there was “no amniotic fluid” for weeks before she delivered, Ms Irion’s big brother, Casey Valley, tells The Independent.“ We were all expecting the worst,” says Mr Valley, who was 14 at the time and, along with family and doctors, concerned about the newborn’s respiratory and urinary systems. “She pulled through at the last minute ... the first thing she did was pee and cry” - a welcome sign for those vital organ systems.“She made it then, and she can make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Florida Woman Charged With Driving While High on Deodorant

A Florida woman is charged with DUI after being pulled over while high on deodorant spray, says an affidavit filed by the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Katherine Theodore, 31, was pulled over Sunday by deputies who “noticed a stack of empty Right Guard…cans in her car,” according to CBS 12 News, which first reported on the incident. The vehicle smelled strongly of deodorant, and Theodore, who cops say appeared impaired, first explained it away by claiming she simply liked the smell of it, the affidavit states. She later conceded that she had two drinks earlier in the day, then huffed the Right Guard after she got into her car. Theodore was arrested and released on $750 bond, according to court records.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Centre Daily

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy