ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Oregon star De'Anthony Thomas working on NFL return, will participate in Pro Day

By Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzGVB_0esEw3Ip00

The Oregon Ducks Pro Day is usually an event where NFL coaches and scouts watch the top draft prospects perform on-field drills and learn their official measurements.

But Friday's occasion won't just be for the draft-eligible players. A former Ducks player will hope Friday's Pro Day is a springboard for his NFL comeback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Oregon wide receiver and kick returner De'Anthony Thomas will participate in the school's Pro Day April 1. Thomas has not played in the NFL since 2019 when he played with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

Thomas will be working out alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux, Verone McKinley III, Mykael Wright, Devon Williams, Johnny Johnson III and CJ Verdell, who have all entered the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Thomas played three seasons at Oregon from 2011-13. He finished with 1,890 rushing yards and 3,186 yards from scrimmage and 41 total touchdowns. Thomas also caught 113 passes for 1,296 yards and 15 touchdowns while at Oregon.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Thomas in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. During his rookie season in Kansas City, Thomas was the team's returner as he averaged 11.9 punt return yards and 30.6 kick return yards.

Thomas played six seasons with the Chiefs before being released in 2019. He played eight games for the Ravens during the 2019 season with a 16.6 yards per kick return average.

In 2020, Thomas re-signed with the Ravens, but he opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. In January of 2021, Baltimore released Thomas and he later signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, although he has not played for the team.

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

NFL Teams Reportedly Interested In Former CFB Star QB As Wide Receiver

Over the past few years, NFL teams have asked a few quarterback prospects to work out at different positions. It appears that trend will continue for at least one more year. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is drawing interest from NFL teams as a slot receiver.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Robert Kraft Believes Patriots Can Contend For Championship This Season, Downplays Other Teams’ Free-Agent Additions

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots failed to win a playoff game in 2019, which proved to be Tom Brady’s final season in New England. They failed to make the playoffs in 2020. And last year, they returned to the postseason, only to get handed a thoroughly embarrassing 47-17 loss in Buffalo against a division rival. None of this pleases team owner Robert Kraft. “I’d just say I’m a Patriot fan, big-time, first,” Kraft told reporters in West Palm Beach at the NFL’s annual meetings on Tuesday. “And more than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Return Yards#American Football#Ducks#Espn#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Nfl Draft
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Announces The Dolphins Starting Quarterback

Mike McDaniel didn’t take long to make a decision on the Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback situation. The jury’s still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who’s entering the third year of his NFL career. The Dolphins, meanwhile, added veteran Teddy Bridgewater to the position room earlier this offseason. Will...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Location revealed for 2024 NFL Draft

The home of the 2024 NFL Draft has been revealed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday the NFL Draft will be held in Detroit in 2024. Over the past several years, the league has decided to move locations of the spring event. This year’s NFL Draft is scheduled to...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah releases updated NFL mock draft following free agency moves

This entire offseason has been chaotic across the NFL, with multiple high profile players finding new homes through major trades. The latest surprising move was the Kansas City Chiefs trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package built around draft picks. After that trade, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has updated his latest mock draft, including some significant shakeups throughout the first round.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Are Signing Former No. 3 Overall NFL Draft Pick

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in a veteran edge rusher. Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets are signing defensive end Solomon Thomas. Thomas was the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

New Era releases Bears 2022 NFL Draft hat

The 2022 NFL Draft is one month away and New Era released the official hats of the draft for all 32 teams on Monday. The hat features a black crown with Bears in italicized letters and Chicago embroidered in cursive, and a blue bill that is curved. This year's cap...
NFL
The Spun

Another Letter Sent About Lia Thomas: NCAA World Reacts

Multiple letters have been sent to the NCAA this year regarding the Lia Thomas situation, with many supporting the Penn swimmer, while others have opposed her right to compete among female swimmers. Thomas, a transgender swimmer, previously competed for the men’s team. However, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy, she...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy