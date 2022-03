Transgender college swimmer Lia Thomas has spoken out about the anti-trans hostility she has faced as an athlete. “I’m not a man. I’m a woman, so I belong on the women’s team. Trans people deserve that same respect every other athlete gets,” the 22-year-old University of Pennsylvania swimmer told Sports Illustrated. Ms Thomas first garnered the public’s attention last year as the debate raged regarding allowing trans women in women’s sports. Having already come out to her family and friends, Ms Thomas began hormone replacement therapy in 2019 despite concerns about how it might affect her body and ability...

