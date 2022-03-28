VOTE in the F***ed-Up 4 Round of Bar-ch Madness 2022!

The 2020 state’s Miss Basketball is coming home. Sarah Ashlee Barker spent the past two seasons playing at Georgia, but today signed to play for Alabama. The 6-foot guard will be a junior for the Tide after averaging 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while playing in all 31 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore. The previous season, Barker earned a spot on the 2020-21 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team and was twice named the league’s freshman of the week after playing in 24 games, contributing 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO