SALEM, S.C. (AP) — A man was fatally shot on a lake in South Carolina by a boater who helped rescue him from the water, authorities said. Nathan Drew Morgan, 29, and a woman were in distress in Lake Keowee on Tuesday, news outlets reported. They were not wearing life jackets and their Jet Ski was doing circles in the water without a driver, according to a news release from the Oconee County, (SC) Sheriff’s Office.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO