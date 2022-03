EDMONTON, AB - It will be a royal reception, but an unfriendly one at that. These two great hockey empires are not aligned in their own conquests for playoff supremacy. When the Edmonton Oilers entertain the Los Angeles Kings on home ice Wednesday night, the Orange & Blue of Oil Country will look to usurp the Kingdom of Black & White for second place in the Pacific Division standings by staking their claim to the two points up for grabs and winning their eighth straight victory in their homeland of Rogers Place.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO