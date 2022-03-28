Democrat Carol Blood names running mate in Nebraska governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat Carol Blood has chosen Al Davis, a former state senator and rancher from western Nebraska, to be her running mate in the race for Nebraska governor.

Blood, who is currently serving in the Legislature, announced her pick on Sunday.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Davis was registered as a Republican when he represented the Sandhills for one term, but he’s now registered as a Democrat.

Davis lost his seat to Tom Brewer in 2016 after facing negative advertisements during the campaign over issues that he had clashed with Gov. Pete Ricketts over.

Blood faces a big challenge because the state’s voters haven’t backed a Democrat for governor since the 1990s.

