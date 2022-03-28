ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Democrat Carol Blood names running mate in Nebraska governor’s race

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21o4kA_0esEtdlP00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat Carol Blood has chosen Al Davis, a former state senator and rancher from western Nebraska, to be her running mate in the race for Nebraska governor.

Blood, who is currently serving in the Legislature, announced her pick on Sunday.

Iowa candidate Deidre DeJear visits Siouxland

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Davis was registered as a Republican when he represented the Sandhills for one term, but he’s now registered as a Democrat.

Davis lost his seat to Tom Brewer in 2016 after facing negative advertisements during the campaign over issues that he had clashed with Gov. Pete Ricketts over.

Blood faces a big challenge because the state’s voters haven’t backed a Democrat for governor since the 1990s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Sioux City, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Sioux City, IA
Omaha, NE
Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Blood
Person
Al Davis
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Tom Brewer
The Independent

Republican lawmakers unveil medical marijuana regulations

Republicans in the Oklahoma House on Monday unveiled a package of new restrictions on the state's booming medical marijuana industry, designed to crack down on illegal growers who sell cannabis on the black market. The 12-point plan includes a standardization of lab testing and equipment, more inspections of grow facilities, separate licenses for marijuana wholesalers and stringent new reporting requirements for electric and water usage by growers. One proposal would also make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a stand-alone agency, not a division of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.“If you're an illegal operator in Oklahoma, you're time is...
U.S. POLITICS
B102.7

Iconic South Dakota Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in the Entire State

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Running Mate#Democrat#Ap#Republican#Sandhills#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
KSN News

Medical marijuana bill has bipartisan support in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a renewed push to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas. The bill is back on the agenda in Topeka after many felt the bill was, once again, dead this session. After some discussions with law enforcement, some lawmakers feel that after some changes, the medical marijuana bill could go to Governor […]
TOPEKA, KS
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City lawyer's license suspended for failing to respond to client

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday suspended a Sioux City lawyer's license for three years for repeatedly failing to respond to his client. The court said that Brien O'Brien will have no possibility for reinstatement during the three-year suspension. The suspension stems from a 2019 child custody...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy