Some Hudson Valley high school students received a surprise message from actor Kevin Bacon. The video message was directed to students who attend Brewster High School and appears on the school's Instagram account. Bacon is no stranger to the Hudson Valley. The movie star lives with his wife Kyra Sedgwick in nearby Sharon, Connecticut. Bacon has been known to spend lots of time in the Hudson Valley, including performances with the Bacon Brothers at several local venues.

HUDSON, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO