Washington, DC

Biden says ‘I make no apologies’ for calling for Putin’s removal, says he was expressing ‘moral outrage,’ not new policy

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 18 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden says ‘I make no apologies’...

wtop.com

The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Ap
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS

