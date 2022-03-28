Columbus doughnut shop broken into, cash stolen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A doughnut shop near Grandview Heights was broken into over the weekend.
According to Columbus police, it was reported Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m. that Dragon Donuts on the 1200 block of West 5th Avenue was broken into.
Police said the suspect entered the business through the front door using a pry bar and took off with the cash register drawer and a lockbox, both of which contained cash.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4780.
Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.
