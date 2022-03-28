ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painted Post, NY

Massi’s Gardening and Landscaping to host annual Spring Fling this weekend

By Cormac Clune
 18 hours ago

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Massi’s Gardening and Landscaping’s annual Spring Fling will take place this Saturday, April 2, and will feature over 80 vendors selling soaps, lotions, candles, pottery, wood products, jewelry and more.

The event is celebrating its 8th season this year. It will start at 10 a.m and run until 4 p.m inside the greenhouses.

“We are very excited to bring back this event since its two-year hiatus. We have a wonderful variety of vendors and the return of many of our customer’s favorites,” said Pat Balon, organizer of the event.

“We have many vendors of hand crafts, commercial vendors, and non-profit organizations. LIVE animals for the kids, specialty foods and baked goods, door prizes and more.” Lisa Massi, owner of Massi’s Gardens & Landscaping says.

Food and drink will be available at the event, as well as free parking. Massi’s is located at 246 Victory Hwy, Painted Post, NY 14870.

