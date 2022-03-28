ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana ranks as the nation’s most-stressed state, says new survey

By David Grubb
louisianaradionetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you feeling stressed? Well, you aren’t alone. April is Stress Awareness Month and a survey by personal finance website Wallethub.com has ranked Louisiana as the nation’s most stressed state. The survey compares all 50 states across 41 key metrics and the numbers don’t look good says analyst Jill...

