BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was the slap that made headlines across the world. Everyone’s heads turned when Will Smith walked up on stage during the Oscars on Sunday and smacked comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “Will Smith just slapped the ***** out of me,” said Rock. Viewers were shocked to see an angry Smith walk up and hit Rock after he made a G.I. Jane joke that hinged on the shaved head of Smith’s wife. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**** mouth,” Smith yelled. Jada Pinkett Smith has publicly addressed her battle with alopecia...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO