Hogan, lawmakers, announce agreement on $1.86B in tax relief

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days is headed to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature. State lawmakers gave the bill final approval on Friday, and the Republican governor is planning to sign the legislation later in the day. [Stream the governor’s signing ceremony on CBS News Baltimore at 2 p.m.] The measure comes as governors and state lawmakers around the nation have been calling to suspend gas taxes, because of skyrocketing prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports. The bill would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days. A driver of a vehicle with a 12-gallon tank could save about $4.32 a fill-up. The measure takes effect as soon as Hogan signs it, though it’s unclear exactly when the price drop would be seen at most gas stations. The average price of gas in Maryland was about $4.16 on Friday. The state estimates it would lose about $94 million in revenue under the 30-day suspension.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO