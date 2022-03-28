ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan, lawmakers, announce agreement on $1.86B in tax relief

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and leaders in the legislature have reached a $1.86 billion agreement for tax relief over five years for retirees,...

wtop.com

