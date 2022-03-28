ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Take break from tweeting to help Delaware count birds

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hy8f_0esEsl0G00

The Big Year bird count at Blackbird Creek and St. Jones will run through Dec. 31, 2022. Photo by DNREC

A state project aimed at finding as many different bird species as possible in two Delaware parks is asking for help from citizen scientists.

The Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve wants people visiting Blackbird Creek and the St. Jones reserves to take photos of birds and upload them so they can be counted.

The year-long project will help create a snapshot of which birds visit the lands within the estuaries and will help guide conservation plans, land stewardship and restoration efforts.

The Bald Eagle, Red-Shouldered Hawk, Clapper Rail and tree swallows are among the birds that have been spotted by volunteers so far this year.

The state research reserve, which includes Blackbird Creek and St. Jones, is one of 30 in the country.

The Big Year initiative took its cut from birdwatchers, who often will challenge themselves to see or hear as many birds or bird species as possible within a single year.

Those who participate don’t have to be avid birdwatchers, but must register to participate in the citizen science project. Once registered, they can log observations into one of two apps, iNaturalist or eBird. Those interested can join any time.

There are, of course, rules:

  • Birds must have been within the reserves and seen during 2022.
  • Birds must have been alive, wild and unrestrained when observed.
  • Diagnostic characteristics, sufficient for the recorder to identify it by species, must have been seen and/or heard and/or documented for the bird observation.
  • The bird must have been observed under conditions that conform to the American Birding Association Code of Birding Ethics. In short, don’t lie or cheat by bringing the bird with you.
  • Volunteers must remain in publicly accessible areas within the reserves and may not enter private properties.
  • Citizen scientists should be aware that hunting seasons begin in September. In short, a birdwatcher dispatched to the great aviary in the sky by a load of buckshot will no longer be able to participate.

“Citizen science projects like our Big Year and Chronolog are ways that visitors to the reserve can help with ongoing research,” said Laurel Sullivan, education coordinator for research reserve.

Chronolog stations set up at Blackbird Creek and St. Jones allow visitors to take a photo with their smartphone and upload it into a database. The photos will be used to create a timelapse project to help observe and document environmental changes.

A few other details:

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Delaware State
Delaware Pets & Animals
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
Washingtonian.com

DC Could Have Two New Baby Bald Eagles by the End of the Weekend

We can count on our talons the number of days until expectant parents Mr. President and Lotus—a celebrity pair of bald eagles who nest in the National Arboretum—will welcome two eaglets into the world. It’s been a little over a month since Lotus (Lady of the United States)...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Conservation#Citizen Science#Bird Species#National Bird#St Jones#The Bald Eagle#Red Shouldered Hawk#Clapper Rail#Inaturalist
103GBF

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
BBC

Pleas to save New Forest ground-nesting birds

Habitats of endangered ground-nesting birds are being increasingly threatened by recreation in the New Forest, conservationists have warned. Prof Russell Wynn of Wild New Forest said populations of both curlew and lapwing have more than halved in the last two decades. Signposts have been put in place to warn visitors...
ANIMALS
The Conversation U.S.

Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? A biologist explains the science of murmurations

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds spread out and come together. The flock splits apart and fuses together again. Murmurations constantly change direction, flying up a few hundred meters, then zooming down to almost crash to the ground....
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Spokesman-Review

In the Garden: Some insects are good for your garden

I’ve been gardening since the age of 16. Back then, I even had a subscription to Organic Gardening magazine. Each issue educated me about the importance of avoiding the use of pesticides and other chemicals in our gardens. I learned that even though pesticides can be a quick fix...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
899
Followers
614
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy