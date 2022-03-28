State Senator broke down in tears discussing Florida bill and coming out as gay

Related
'Say Gay' billboards that defy Gov. Ron DeSantis' so-called Don't Say Gay bill are about to be popping up in Florida cities
A left-leaning super PAC is placing the first "Say Gay" billboards in three Florida cities and expects to add more as fundraising continues. DeSantis is expected to sign the bill that would restrict teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk
NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
"This is ridiculous:" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asks students to take face masks off at press conference
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday asked a group of students attending a press conference to remove their face masks. The governor, who has strongly opposed face mask mandates in schools throughout the pandemic, said their mask-wearing is "COVID theater." "You do not have to wear those masks," the governor...
Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado
The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
Complex
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Disney Over Response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘The Damage Is Done’
Gabrielle Union has put the Walt Disney Company on blast for their response to Florida’s recently passed Parental Rights in Education legislation, which many are calling the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Somebody asked me, ‘Are you disappointed?’ I’m disappointed when my order isn’t right at In-N-Out....
Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings
Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
iheart.com
PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!
In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate
It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
Ron DeSantis Says He Fell Asleep During SOTU Address
"I got three kids 5 and under, so a lot of times when it gets past nine, we're a little tired," said the Republican Florida governor at a press conference.
Miami Herald
DeSantis tweets that he’ll veto proposed congressional map, GOP lawmakers defy him
Gov. Ron DeSantis could not have made his message more clear: “I will veto the congressional reapportionment plan currently being debated by the House. DOA,’’ he wrote Friday in a tweet delivered just minutes after legislators began final debate. But the message didn’t matter. The House...
DeSantis says he will soon sign so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill, again criticizes Disney
As Disney employees staged a walkout Tuesday to protest legislation dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill, Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at the bill's opponents, saying they are supporting sexual instruction for young kids. “Understand, if you are out protesting this bill you are by definition putting yourself in favor of injecting sexual...
ABC7 Chicago
Hundreds of students hold 'We Say Gay' rally in NYC to denounce Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
NEW YORK CITY -- More than 600 students from across New York City and Long Island gathered at Citi Field Wednesday for a "We Say Gay" rally to denounce Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. The measure prevents discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3, or...
Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has lashed out at critics of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that passed out of the Florida Legislature this week, singling out The Walt Disney Co. in particular for expressing reservations about the legislation. “Here’s what I can tell you: In the state of Florida, we are not going to allow […] The post Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Idaho8.com
DeSantis vs. Disney showdown bolsters Florida governor’s standing in GOP
Months before Disney CEO Bob Chapek tiptoed into a roiling debate in Florida and before the legislation that opponents would call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill was even filed, Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a threat to business leaders who got in his way. “If you are in...
DeSantis rejects 'Don't Say Gay' label, as students statewide protest bill
Students that organized a walkout at a high school in Florida speak out against the state's recently passed Parental Rights in Education bill, which critics are calling the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Bradenton Herald
Watch the video of Miami state senator saying ‘gay is not a permanent thing’ and more
Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Miami Republican, issued an apology on Thursday after she faced criticism for saying “gay is not a permanent thing” on the Senate floor. Garcia was debating HB 1557 — a bill that critics have dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill. The bill prohibits school lessons in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity, or in other grades in ways that are not age-appropriate.
LGBTQ community rebukes Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill
LGBTQ+ activists and allies are pushing back against Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill. The controversial bill is expected to be signed into law soon. CBS Miami investigative reporter Jim Defede joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the status of the bill and how Floridians are reacting to it.
At Oscars, Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill is target of joke
At the Oscars, they said gay. The first political salvo of Sunday night’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles came in the opening monologue, when Wanda Sykes — one of the trio of hosts for the show — took a thinly veiled jab at Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill that passed a Republican-controlled state legislature earlier this month.
Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke
The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
Ron DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law during staged ceremony surrounded by children
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation into law blocking classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure that the bill’s opponents and LGBT+ advocates have warned will marginalise already-vulnerable LGBT+ students and their families while chilling classroom speech.During a ceremony surrounded by schoolchildren and administration officials, the governor said the bill will ensure that “parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.”The “Parental Rights in Education” bill – named “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” by its opponents – prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels...
