Dreams: The 3rd Annual Impy Awards winners revealed

totalgamingnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you catch the 3rd Annual Impy Awards streaming live last night? If you did: thanks for tuning in! And our sincere apologies for subjecting you to The Connie Hat. You know the one. Don’t worry if you couldn’t make it, though – we’ve popped a video of the...

totalgamingnetwork.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Producers Guild Reveals Sports, Children’s and Short-Form TV Awards Winners

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the winners of outstanding sports program, outstanding children’s program, outstanding short form program and the PGA Innovation Award at the guild’s annual East Coast Celebration on March 14, which was held at the Bryant Park Grill in New York City. HBO’s documentary series 100 First Wave won outstanding sports program for its first season. The series, directed by Chris Smith, follows big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara as he travels to Portugal with the goal of conquering the titular surfing feat.More from The Hollywood ReporterGreg Berlanti to Receive PGA's Norman Lear Achievement AwardAnalysis: Oscar Race Clarified...
TV & VIDEOS
Effingham Radio

January Excellence Award Winner

Snap-on Tools is pleased to name Silk Purse Thrift Store as the January winner of the Excellence Award for showing awareness to our environment and the inhabitants of our earth. Silk purse uses it proceeds to fund Family Life Pregnancy centers. Nominees are being accepted for future Excellence Awards of...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: What Viewers Didn’t See During the Pre-Show Crafts Awards Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. As TV coverage remained locked on red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Oscars Sunday afternoon, inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony was already underway. At 4 p.m. P.T., Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin hosted what the Academy is calling “golden hour,” a 60-minute segment of the show that won’t air live. During that time, winners of eight categories gave acceptance speeches. That made “Dune” an early leader in overall awards for the night, with wins for Production Design, Editing, Original Score, and Sound. The winners from the eight categories — which also include Documentary...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Meet Troy Kotsur from ‘CODA’: the surprise star of awards season 2022

Troy Kotsur has discussed the impact of CODA on deaf culture at the BAFTAs 2022. Kotsur, who made history by becoming the first deaf actor to win Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTAs for his role as Frank Rossi, spoke to NME on the red carpet about how the Apple TV film has opened up the world to the deaf perspective.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Imp#War#Celebrity#The Connie Hat#Dreams#Ziiq#Bevis2 Excellence#Dirtyflusher
WRAL News

List of winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON — Winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:. Director — Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”. Supporting Actress -- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”. Rising Star -- Lashana Lynch. British Debut — Director Jeymes Samuel for “The Harder They Fall”...
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

The Nose’s guide to the 94th Academy Awards

Over the last eight months, The Nose has covered 11 of this year’s Academy Award-nominated movies, encompassing 54 nominations. So on this special edition of The Nose, we look back at our discussions of nominated movies, and we look ahead to Sunday’s Oscars ceremony with film and television star (and Oscars voter) Illeana Douglas.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Enjoy Watching The Awards Contenders At Your Own Cinema

After months of lead-up and precursor awards, the big movie awards finally came and went. There were shocks. There were beautiful moments, and for many of us, there was a reminder that we have some great movies to watch! So, there is no better time to create the movie theater environment right in your own home. And why shouldn’t you? There’s nothing like being completely absorbed in a great movie, and the best way to get that immersion is by watching it on a really large screen. Home theater technology is improving, and the newest innovations are taking home entertainment to new, more stunning heights. LG CineBeam is the most exciting of those new innovations. With a clear and crisp LG CineBeam 4K picture, the ability to hook into streaming services via webOS wireless connection and high resolution picture, it’s the latest elevation in entertainment technology.
MOVIES

