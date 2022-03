Well, way down yonder on the Chattahoochee, you might see a bald eagle, some blue herons and maybe ospreys. But goats? You don’t usually see goats. Perhaps that’s why Chattahoochee Valley residents were captivated by the social media saga of a white goat who found itself out on the rocks in Georgia’s largest river. The 3-year-old female was rescued twice from its waters in a week.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO