Glen Burnie, MD

Harris Heights Shooting Suspect Wanted For First-Degree Attempted Murder: Police

 18 hours ago
Luke Alexander Davis-Mitchell of Glen Burnie Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Anne Arundel County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect wanted with connection to a recent Glen Burnie shooting.

Luke Davis-Mitchell, 18, is wanted for attempted first degree murder and other charges related to a shooting that happened about two weeks ago, police said.

Officers responded for a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Harris Heights just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her toros. She was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators were able to rule the shooting as a targeted incident and identify Davis-Mitchell as the suspected shooter.

Anyone who has been in contact with Davis-Mitchell, or knows where he could be, is asked to call police at 410-222-0332 or 410-222-8610.

