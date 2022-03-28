ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Warm weather back soon

By Chris Daniels
fortwaynesnbc.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The weather feel the last few days has been winter. Now,...

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFOR

Warm weekend on the way, then storms

Temperatures will increase each day as we head into the weekend, then storm chances return early next week. Thursday night, look for clear skies with chilly lows in the middle 30s. Temps will be around 70 Friday and Saturday with 80s Sunday and Monday. With warm air acting as fuel...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc
Shropshire Star

Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time. The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend. People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
MIX 94.9

Rain, Snow Expected in Minnesota During Mid Week Storm

UNDATED -- The midweek storm system remains large but impactful weather will be limited or minor. There will be a period of heavy rainfall during the onset of precipitation Tuesday evening. Only minor snowfall accumulations are expected as the system evolves through midweek, but only a slight chance of freezing...
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Breezy and warm weather expected Wednesday, 90s are coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and warmer on this Tuesday with lows tonight in the mid-50s. High-pressure building in from the west will bring sunny and warmer conditions statewide. Unfortunately, still a bit breezy through Wednesday morning and windy in western Arizona throughout the afternoon. The 90s will be here...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

The warm weather continues with a beautiful start to the week

Temperatures have risen significantly this Sunday in comparison to the mid 20° highs experienced just a day prior. It has been a windy one with peak gusts near 40 mph, but the wind has been a warming one. An abundance of sunshine has also worked in our favor and allowed highs to climb into the 50-55 range across Central Indiana! As we head overnight and into Monday, the southerly wind will remain persistent while the sky stays clear.
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with some patchy fog, though not near as much as what we saw yesterday morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and temperatures will warm from the 40s this morning into the 70s this afternoon. A few clouds begin to roll in tomorrow, but most of the day looks warm and breezy. Temperatures will near 80 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Another storm system is on the way and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move through late in the day Thursday. Some storms could become strong to severe with another round of hail and high wind possible. Rain ends early on Friday with some clearing Friday afternoon. It will be cooler with blustery north winds Friday and then begin to warm up with lots of sunshine this weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Daily Local News

Spring is in the air: Many residents enjoying the warm weather

LONDON BRITAIN — March 20 marks the 2022 calendar date in which day and night become equal length, launching the start of spring. During the spring equinox, the sun shines directly on the earth’s equator. It will remain until Tuesday, June 21, the first day of summer. Due...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy