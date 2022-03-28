ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith's Onstage Attack of Chris Rock Reportedly Caused Chaos Behind the Scenes at Oscars

Everyone has an opinion on what happened on Sunday night between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars , but behind the scenes, it was a mad dash to figure out what to do next. The Academy Awards are a live show, so decisions have to be made at a moment’s notice, but producers probably never expected something so shockingly unbelievable.

A source informed People that backstage there were many “different voices and bifurcated opinions, weighing in on what had just happened and what was the best and quickest course of action.” The top priority was “checking that Chris Rock was okay” and then, everyone working on the show had “just minutes to first figure out if it was a stunt and then try and get people on the same page.” Viewers realized pretty quickly that this wasn’t a PR bit , it was real and a hard moment to process.

While Rock declined to file assault charges against Smith, the insider revealed that “having Will removed was definitely discussed seriously.” They also elaborated as to why they didn’t come to that conclusion, “You can’t plan for something like this and make a split-second decision that needs everyone’s buy-in, and in any iteration that would have consequences.” The producers moved ahead in allowing the King Richard star to stay in the Dolby Theatre and collect his Oscar only minutes later.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tried to reframe the narrative in an official statement by mentioning that they do “ not condone violence of any form ,” but are “delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.” There’s very little that is going to quiet the controversy over the next few days, but the behind-the-scenes chaos shows that the Academy will need to have plans in place should this ever happen again.

