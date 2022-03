Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele were all runners-up at the Masters three years ago, and after a year off in 2020, Johnson returned to Augusta National to win a green jacket in 2021. All three are in the top 10 golfers in the 2022 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook. If Johnson were to win the Masters 2022, he would be the quickest to win twice since Bubba Watson did so in 2012 and 2014. Johnson holds 14-1 Masters odds 2022 to make another run at a championship, but Koepka and Schauffele aren't far behind at 18-1.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO