Phyllis Dickerson and the Importance of Local Politics

By Bakari Sellers
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBakari Sellers is joined by CEO of the African American Mayors Association (AAMA)...

www.theringer.com

New Haven Independent

In Ansonia, All Politics Is Local – And Clearly Personal

ANSONIA – Mayor David Cassetti told The Valley Indy he didn’t appoint people recommended by Democrats to fill two open Democratic seats on the city’s tax board because he didn’t want ​“troublemakers” in the mix. “These people want to make trouble for me....
ANSONIA, CT
Bakari Sellers
Glamour

Ketanji Brown Jackson and Patrick Jackson’s Love Story Is a Lesson in the Power of True Partnership

It’s been, to say the least, a frustrating week on the Senate floor, as President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has been subjected to a nonstop barrage of racist and generally offensive questioning courtesy of GOP senators like Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz. Seeing a Black woman begin the process of (hopefully) being confirmed to the Supreme Court should have been a watershed moment, and for many, it was. However, the historical import of Jackson’s confirmation hearings was somewhat overshadowed by the racism and gender-based idiocy that Republican senators seemed to feel perfectly comfortable lobbing her way. (Seriously, Senator Cruz—you have one of the sharpest legal minds in the country on the stand, and you waste time asking her if she believes babies are racist?)
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ProPublica

Tracy Weber Named ProPublica Managing Editor

ProPublica announced Monday that Tracy Weber, deputy managing editor, has been promoted to managing editor. In this role, she will lead ProPublica’s national journalism to ensure that the newsroom takes on ambitious projects with moral force. Weber is succeeding Robin Fields, who served as ProPublica’s managing editor for nine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Ringer

What Is the “Don’t Say Gay” Law Really About?

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that prohibits much classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity. The law is called “Parental Rights in Education,” but its critics—which include Democrats, Hollywood, and many outspoken employees of the Walt Disney Company—call it “Don’t Say Gay.” What does the law actually say? And how has it created a firestorm at Disney? In this episode, Derek talks to Dana Goldstein, a New York Times reporter, about the details of the law. Then he talks to Matt Belloni, a cofounder of Puck News and the host of the Ringer podcast The Town, about what the debate within Disney says about the future of the culture war and corporations.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
The Intercept

Honor Culture Is Back. We Eradicated It for a Reason.

And, as was strangely common at the time, Lincoln did it under a pen name: Rebecca. Playing off of drunken Irish stereotypes, “Rebecca” mocked Shields as a womanizer, writing, “His very features, in the ecstatic agony of his soul, spoke audibly and distinctly — ‘Dear girls, it is distressing, but I cannot marry you all. Too well I know how much you suffer; but do, do remember, it is not my fault that I am so handsome and so interesting.’”
POLITICS
WWD

Wayfair’s KeyAnna Schmiedl Emphasizes the Importance of Honesty in Advancing Diversity

Click here to read the full article. As global head of culture, diversity, equity and inclusion at Wayfair, and the keynote speaker at Fairchild Media Group’s recent Diversity Forum, KeyAnna Schmiedl shared her expertise in establishing a global and actionable strategy for inclusivity. At Wayfair, she has assessed, inspired and developed a diverse and engaged team — something more and more companies are striving to do as they realize adding numbers for representation’s sake isn’t enough to do the job. It’s critical, according to Schmiedl, a recipient of the Diversity Leader Award from Diversity Journal, for companies to not just look at...
BUSINESS

