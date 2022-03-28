Phyllis Dickerson and the Importance of Local Politics

It’s been, to say the least, a frustrating week on the Senate floor, as President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has been subjected to a nonstop barrage of racist and generally offensive questioning courtesy of GOP senators like Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz. Seeing a Black woman begin the process of (hopefully) being confirmed to the Supreme Court should have been a watershed moment, and for many, it was. However, the historical import of Jackson’s confirmation hearings was somewhat overshadowed by the racism and gender-based idiocy that Republican senators seemed to feel perfectly comfortable lobbing her way. (Seriously, Senator Cruz—you have one of the sharpest legal minds in the country on the stand, and you waste time asking her if she believes babies are racist?)

