Telling Our Stories: The Adirondack Story Project

We are blessed to have quality news outlets in the Adirondacks – local newspapers and magazines, social media, and including, of course, the Adirondack Almanack and Explorer. These resources are place-based and provide us with the current news and events. They also serve as archival records for future...
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
A sign of springtime in northern Maine is coming this weekend with sugar shacks and maple producers opening up their doors for Maine Maple Weekend 2022. The Maine Maple weekend has become a yearly tradition for many families as they first chance to get outside as we transition from winter to spring.
Zachary Stocks was featured on KGW's "Expressions in Black" recently. He lives in Astoria, "the greatest small town in America." In case you don't know him, he's the executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers. He is also a ranger for the National Park Service and a historian, concentrating on 18th and 19th century America, especially African American history and the pioneer migration to the West.
CAZENOVIA — Since last winter, a small group of Cazenovia residents has been working hard to bring the sport of curling to Carpenter’s Pond in the village. Curling is a sport in which two teams take turns sliding polished granite stones, called rocks, across a sheet of ice towards the house, a circular target marked on the ice with concentric bands. The goal is to accumulate the highest score; points are scored for the stones resting closest to the center of the house once both teams have thrown all their stones. To help a stone get to its target, players are permitted to start sweeping the ice in front of the sliding stone with brooms or brushes after it has been thrown. Sweeping helps clear away debris that might slow the stone down or interfere with its path; it also melts the ice slightly, creating a slippery surface that can adjust the stone’s path and/or increase the distance it travels.
