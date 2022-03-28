Telling Our Stories: The Adirondack Story Project

CAZENOVIA — Since last winter, a small group of Cazenovia residents has been working hard to bring the sport of curling to Carpenter’s Pond in the village. Curling is a sport in which two teams take turns sliding polished granite stones, called rocks, across a sheet of ice towards the house, a circular target marked on the ice with concentric bands. The goal is to accumulate the highest score; points are scored for the stones resting closest to the center of the house once both teams have thrown all their stones. To help a stone get to its target, players are permitted to start sweeping the ice in front of the sliding stone with brooms or brushes after it has been thrown. Sweeping helps clear away debris that might slow the stone down or interfere with its path; it also melts the ice slightly, creating a slippery surface that can adjust the stone’s path and/or increase the distance it travels.

