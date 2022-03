Those who knew Tom Gillach knew him as a man that was passionate about his community, kids, education and the Iron Range. Enjoying a long tenure as a teacher and coach at Aurora-Hoyt Lakes and Mesabi East schools, Gillach wanted to give back to his community even in retirement. One of the ways he did that was by helping establish the Mesabi East Foundation, a non-profit with the aim of creating a perpetual endowment to provide scholarships for Mesabi East graduates. ...

AURORA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO