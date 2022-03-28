Your skincare routine could be causing allergy flare-ups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Did you know your skincare routine may be triggering your allergy flare-ups? Since it’s officially Spring, many people are having to deal with seasonal allergies, and one way to help your body is to be careful of what you are putting on your skin.

Allergic reactions are the immune system’s overreaction to substances that may otherwise be harmless. An allergen can trigger the immune system to release chemical substances such as antibodies that result in allergy symptoms. Harsh chemicals in some personal care products can cause an overactive immune system.

“These days when you go into any huge store you’ll see when you first walk in — allergy over the counter medications and there is a reason for that,” said Dr. Flora Stay , author of Secret Gateway to Health. “We have just gone through a pandemic where our immune system has been compromised.”

Dr. Stay says it’s more important than ever to be mindful not to use ingredients that could irritate our immune system.

“ The American Contact Dermatitis Society is great for coming up with the major list that dermatologists will patch test you,” said Dr. Stay.

Fragrances are something someone should avoid if they are prone to allergies.

“SLS is a foaming agent that is very irritating and most shampoos, mouthwash, and toothpaste contain it,” said Dr. Stay. “So, be careful to avoid SLS if you see it labeled on a product.”

Parabens, plant extracts, and even mint are on the list the avoid. Many people think plant-based cosmetics/skincare products are healthier but that’s not always the case.

“Medicinal drugs are derived from plants, so they are very potent,” said Dr. Stay. “Tea tree oil is an anti-fungal drug and if you are using it every day whether it’s on your hair or in your toothpaste you are absorbing these ingredients that are botanicals in a drug. You are making your immune system more susceptible to fungal infections.”

Dr. Stay says anything that is plant-based or uses natural ingredients has to be preserved with very strong preservatives which don’t have to be listed on the bottle. Dermatologists even warn against using essential oils.

“What you put on your skin you absorb into your body,” said Dr. Stay. “If you have bleeding gums ingredients in your toothpaste are going to get into your bloodstream. Products that are getting absorbed into your body can even affect your gut health.”

Some tips Dr. Stay gives to help reduce the probability of immunity overreaction.

Go to a dermatologist and get a patch test. This will help you find out which ingredients you should avoid. It’s not always best to choose products that are “dermatologist tested.” Dermatologist tested means that the product was tested for tolerance and signs of obvious or severe skin reactions. It’s best to look for products that are dermatologist-approved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.