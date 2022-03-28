Potentially damaging thunderstorms Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no surprise that we have another round of severe thunderstorms in the forecast since spring is our primary severe weather season in Arkansas. We will start to feel the effects of the storm system as early as Tuesday. Tuesday will be cloudy, windy, and the air will have a sticky feel to it, but the day to be weather aware is Wednesday. Here’s the latest on the timing, location, and risks from the Arkansas Storm Team.

TIMING:

A line of thunderstorms will be bringing heavy rain and potentially damaging storms to parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas throughout the day on Tuesday. That same line of storms will enter western portions of Arkansas during the morning hours Wednesday. The storms will continue to move from west to east and reach Little Rock around noon. The storms will be east of the Mississippi River by sunset. Here’s the latest forecast track. ↓

LOCATIONS:

The timing of the line of storms has a big impact on their strength. Storms are more likely to be severe when they move through in the late afternoon and evening. This is because the heat from the sun is used as the fuel for thunderstorms. The storms will be moving through West Arkansas in the morning, so they will have the lowest risk for severe weather. The highest risk for severe storms will be in East Arkansas because the storms will be going through in the afternoon.

RISKS:

Remember severe weather means damaging weather. That includes damaging tornadoes, damaging hail, and damaging straight-line winds. All three of these will be possible with Wednesday’s storms. The greatest risk with this setup is for damaging straight-line winds over 60 mph.

