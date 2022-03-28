App allows parents to look up sex offenders near them

Police officers are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody wearing just underwear and socks.Dorset Police said it is carrying out “extensive searches” to find Kyle Darren Eglington, 32, and are appealing to the public for information.The force said it received a report at 11.12am on Saturday that Eglington had made off from a court prisoner transit van in Hardy Road, Poole, having assaulted security officers.It was reported that he was only wearing underwear and socks when he fled the van, police added.Eglington has been described as white, five feet 11 inches tall and of medium build, with dark brown...

