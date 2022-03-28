Kenton Fishing and Boating Licenses On Sale

For all who paddle or just love the outdoors, mark your calendars! NoliFest is the springtime gathering for whitewater and Onewheel enthusiasts in the Southern Appalachians. On the schedule for this year’s festival are Onewheel races, group rides, a beat nightfall gorge kayak race, SUP races, a gear sale and swap, shuttles, live music, and much more. NoliFest 2022 is happening April 22-24 at USA Raft Adventure Resort, the premier adventure and outdoor recreation destination on the banks of the gorgeous Nolichucky River.
