Penny Duncklee of New Mexico is recovering in the hospital after a vicious dog attack left her with serious injuries to her arm. Duncklee, a celebrated local artist in the Las Cruces community who is known for her watercolor paintings, was mauled by two dogs outside of her home on Wednesday. Her family said her right hand up to her elbow had to be amputated as a result of the attack, and she is in stable condition at an El Paso hospital, according to local news outlet Sun-News.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO