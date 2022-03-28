ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Loudoun School System Chief of Staff Named

By Hayley Milon Bour
loudounnow.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school division will welcome former Lake Braddock Secondary School Principal Daniel Smith as its new chief of staff, effective April 18. Lake Braddock is a seventh through 12th grade secondary school in Fairfax County,...

loudounnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Orange Beach parents react to new school system

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City Council has voted to create a city school system. The was action taken by the council Tuesday night and was done literally at the last minute. The council suspended its rules to amend the agenda added the item and then...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#High School#School Principal#Education#New Loudoun School System#Shenandoah University#Uva
Watchful Eye

Tick bill passes in Virginia General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers want the state to up its game in raising awareness about ticks and tick-borne infections. Both houses voted in favor of a tick bill, which requires Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to create and post signs in all state parks and interstate parks addressing the appropriate steps to take to prevent tick bites, how to identify Lyme disease and where to seek treatment.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades

Virginia’s last two governors vetoed efforts to soften the state’s longstanding ban on switchblades. But the easy-to-open knives will soon be legal after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a switchblade bill that passed the politically divided General Assembly with overwhelming support. Widely outlawed in the 1950s due to the perception they were the preferred weapon of […] The post After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WYTV.com

Lowellville Schools closer to naming new superintendent

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The search process for a new superintendent of Lowellville Schools is winding down. A final round of interviews for the two remaining candidates is scheduled for Monday, March 21. The pool of candidates was whittled down from 18 to seven and then two finalists were...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
Virginia Mercury

Fluvanna dam at risk of failure is one of 1,800 in Virginia that pose unknown risks

A privately owned dam in Fluvanna that officials have been working to keep from failing since Monday is one of more than 1,800 dams in Virginia whose risks to the public and property are unknown.  Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation spokesman Dave Neudeck said the agency doesn’t have an accurate hazard classification for the McIver […] The post Fluvanna dam at risk of failure is one of 1,800 in Virginia that pose unknown risks appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WECT

New Whiteville High School opening to staff and students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The school year is starting to wind down but some staff and students will be getting a fresh start Tuesday. The Whiteville High School project has been a long time in the making and it will officially open on Tuesday for classes. The county used $14...
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy