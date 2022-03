St. Paul is doling out $4.5 million of its federal COVID-19 aid to tourism organizations that suffered financial hits during the pandemic. Businesses and nonprofits can apply for a grant from the city online by 5 p.m. on March 28. Applicants must have attracted at least 40,000 visitors to St. Paul over the course of the year before the viral outbreak and provide proof of the pandemic's economic effect on operations.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO