BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sarah Dixon heard the familiar sounds of gunfire coming from the Bel-Park Tower apartments not far from Pimlico just before noon Friday. “I heard four. It happened in the middle of the day,” Dixon told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I didn’t see what happened, but I heard it. When I came out here, they had taken the guy away in the stretcher. They actually caught the shooter.” Police confirmed to WJZ they took a person of interest into custody. The victim in the case has died. At least the 22nd person murdered in Baltimore this month. Evidence markers on a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO