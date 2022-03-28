ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Republicans need to get off the Trump Train | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
PennLive.com
 22 hours ago
Some readers of this column have noted that I have not spent much time discussing Donald Trump and his antics. In fact, I have deliberately avoided using his name. There comes a time when he must be called out. At the outset of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, the former...

The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Pence fine-tunes a message for 2024: Pro-Trump, to a point

WASHINGTON — In the past five weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence has broken with former President Donald Trump in more ways and more times than at any point in the previous five years. That’s no coincidence. The once loyal number two has been carefully uncoupling himself from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
Fox News

Dana Perino: “The Biden White House Is In Triage Mode”

On Thursday, President Biden joined fellow NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the incursion surpasses one month, the United States has reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s defense by providing $1 billion in humanitarian aid funds, issuing harsher sanctions against Russia, and providing more weaponry to their troops in hopes of weakening Putin. Co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino joins to discuss why Putin has been undeterred despite harsh economic sanctions, the Biden administration’s messaging on domestic issues amid international crises, and how Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown’s confirmation hearing have brought voting issues to the surface. Later, Dana pays tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, who made history serving as America’s first female Secretary of State.
POTUS
PennLive.com

