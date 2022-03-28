ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian government say they will be seeking compensation of £431.5BILLION (and counting) from Russia for damage it has done to the country during the devastating invasion

By David Averre For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 hours ago

The Ukrainian government has estimated the total cost of damage of the Russian invasion now stands at over £430billion and declared it will seek reparations in the aftermath of the war.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister Yuliya Sviridenko declared today that an estimated $564.9billion (£431.5billion) worth of damage had been inflicted since Russian troops rolled across the border on February 24.

In a stunning Facebook post, Sviridenko, who is also Ukraine's minister of economic development and trade, said the damage to her nation's infrastructure alone totalled $119bn (almost £91bn), even before the financial impact of the war on Ukraine's economy, trade and foreign investment had been calculated.

She went on to declare 'the numbers are growing every day' and that 'Ukraine will seek reparations from the aggressor despite all the obstacles'.

Her promise to collect reparations comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky and the governor of Ukraine's national bank said their country 'should be rebuilt with Russian money' earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZOvQ_0esEkYC100
Ukraine's deputy prime minister Yuliya Sviridenko declared today that an estimated $564.9billion (£431.5billion) worth of damage had been inflicted since Russian troops rolled across the border on February 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOUHf_0esEkYC100
In a stunning Facebook post, Sviridenko, who is also Ukraine's minister of economic development and trade, said the damage to her nation's infrastructure alone totalled $119bn (almost £91bn) - damage in Mariupol pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05i0JB_0esEkYC100
Sviridenko said 'the numbers are growing every day' and that 'Ukraine will seek reparations from the aggressor despite all the obstacles' (damage in Mariupol pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXkBC_0esEkYC100
The Deputy Prime Minister's promise to collect reparations comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured) and the governor of Ukraine's national bank said their country 'should be rebuilt with Russian money' earlier this month

Financial impact of Russian invasion in Ukraine

Sviridenko provided the following list of damages caused by Russia's invasion, along with the Ukrainian government's estimation of the financial impact of the damages.

'$564.9 billion. This is the sum of the losses that Ukraine has suffered since the Russian invasion,' Sviridenko announced today via her official Facebook page.

'There are at least two methods for calculating the losses. The first is from direct destruction; the second is the calculation of losses from the overall impact of hostilities, including the deteriorating economic situation in our country, rising unemployment, blocking trade, declining consumer demand and more.

The finance minister went on to reel off a list of eye-watering sums she said were the estimated financial losses inflicted on Ukraine by Russia's invasion, before adding: 'It is worth noting that every day the numbers change and, unfortunately, they are growing.

'That is why Ukraine, despite all obstacles, will seek compensation from the aggressor. Both by court decisions and by transferring to our state frozen assets of Russia.

'Evil will inevitably be punished and Russia will feel the full weight of its own criminal actions on the territory of Ukraine,' Sviridenko promised.

Many Ukrainian cities have suffered indiscriminate Russian bombing campaigns, but the southern port city of Mariupol has been utterly devastated by constant Russian missile attacks and airstrikes for almost a month.

On March 3, President Zelensky vowed that Ukraine will be rebuilt with Russian money, but the scale of the damage dealt to Mariupol and other cities since then is difficult to comprehend.

Mariupol's mayor Vadym Boichenko said this morning that the situation is so dire that the port city must be completely evacuated.

Boichenko said 160,000 civilians trapped in the city are encircled by Russian forces, with ever-dwindling supplies of food, water and medicine, while hundreds of citizens have already perished.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs meanwhile said Russian troops are 'turning the city into dust', describing the situation in Mariupol as 'catastrophic' with people fighting to survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEYdX_0esEkYC100
Local resident Valentina Demura, 70, stands next to the building where her apartment, destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, is located in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190NIs_0esEkYC100
Kyrylo Shevchenko, the governor of Ukraine's national bank, said that Russia's foreign exchange reserves frozen by sanctions should be used to help Ukraine rebuild after the war

The governor of Ukraine's national bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, also shares Zelensky and Sviridenko's sentiment that Russia should be made to pay reparations to Ukraine in the aftermath of the conflict.

In an interview earlier this month with the BBC, Shevchenko said some of the money for rebuilding could be supplied through multinational grants and foreign investment, but insisted that Russia should be forced to pay for the bulk of it.

Russia is though to have hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of funds stashed overseas which have been subject to US and EU economic sanctions as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

Schevchenko suggested these frozen funds could be funnelled towards the effort to rebuild Ukraine after the war.

'The need for money will be huge,' he told the BBC. 'It could be fulfilled through loans and grants from multinational organisations and direct help from other countries.

'However a large share of financing is needed to be obtained as a reparation from the aggressor, including funds that are currently frozen in our allied countries.'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia

LVIV/MYKOLAIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources said on Wednesday, the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month ago. The Kremlin confirmed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Economy#Foreign Investment#Ukrainian#Russian
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Vladimir Putin sets out his key demands to halt Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday offered its terms for a peace deal with Ukraine on another day when Vladimir Putin's invasion remained bogged down. After 12 days of intense fighting, the Russian president's spokesman claimed the war could be halted "in a moment" if Kyiv agreed to a series of demands from Moscow.
POLITICS
Reuters

NATO warns China not to help Russia in Ukraine war

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - NATO worries China could support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Western military alliance said on Wednesday, adding the 30 member nations will discuss Beijing's role in the war Moscow is waging on its neighbour in Brussels on Thursday. "China has provided Russia...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Moscow says hundreds of Russian troops killed, thousands more injured in Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 497 Russian troops had been killed and 1,597 injured to date since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. A military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a sharply different estimate hours later, saying that over 7,000 Russian...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

322K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy