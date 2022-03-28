ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Twitter reacts to Bears losing out on OL Ryan Bates

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQCcs_0esEkFfS00

The deadline was looming for the Buffalo Bills to match the Chicago Bears’ offer sheet for restricted free agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates. Buffalo went down to the wire and officially matched Chicago’s offer sheet. Unfortunately for Bears fans.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a four-year deal for Bates, which means Chicago was ready to commit for the long haul. Unfortunately for the Bears, they’re still looking for help along the interior of the offensive line.

Bates, a restricted free agent, visited with the Bears, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Bates signed his offer sheet from the Bears on March 24, which gave the Bills five days to match Chicago’s offer.

Which is exactly what they did.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are pretty disappointed that they lost out on Bates, who originally signed with Chicago and looked to fill an important hole at right guard. Now, the Bears still have plenty of work to do on the offensive line for quarterback Justin Fields.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs sign former Tom Brady weapon to bolster run game

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for more ways to upgrade their offense after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The money they saved gives them lots of options. After signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal, they are snagging one of Tom Brady’s weapons away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lewis
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Network#Minnesota Vikings#Https T Co Gl8fxuzgqw#Westsportspt
The Spun

Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week. Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram. While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bobby Wagner Visiting With New Team: Fans React

All-time great linebacker Bobby Wagner is making his rounds as a free-agent this offseason. On Friday, the former Seahawks superstar took an official visit with the Baltimore Ravens organization, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. “That back end with...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick continues to attempt to land back in the National Football League. The former NFL quarterback, who last played in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers, has been working out with wide receivers this offseason, hoping to get a chance. “In the past, we tried to approach things very...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Running Back: Fans React

The Chiefs have added another weapon to their high-powered offensive attack. This time, they’ve improved their backfield. Despite losing Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Dolphins, the Chiefs’ offense is still equipped for success this upcoming season. “Smith-Schuster, MVS, Kelce, Hardman and Ronald Jones. Andy Reid is...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy