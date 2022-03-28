Twitter reacts to Bears losing out on OL Ryan Bates

The deadline was looming for the Buffalo Bills to match the Chicago Bears’ offer sheet for restricted free agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates. Buffalo went down to the wire and officially matched Chicago’s offer sheet. Unfortunately for Bears fans.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a four-year deal for Bates, which means Chicago was ready to commit for the long haul. Unfortunately for the Bears, they’re still looking for help along the interior of the offensive line.

Bates, a restricted free agent, visited with the Bears, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Bates signed his offer sheet from the Bears on March 24, which gave the Bills five days to match Chicago’s offer.

Which is exactly what they did.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are pretty disappointed that they lost out on Bates, who originally signed with Chicago and looked to fill an important hole at right guard. Now, the Bears still have plenty of work to do on the offensive line for quarterback Justin Fields.