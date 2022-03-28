ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SCDPS reports 11 deaths on SC roadways over the weekend

By Briasia Russ
wach.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has reported a preliminary count...

The State

Two killed in Richland County crashes over the weekend, SC Highway Patrol says

In a 24-hour span over the weekend, two people were killed in separate crashes in Richland County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The most recent of the crashes happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Broad River Road and Lake Murray Boulevard, according to Sgt. Sonny Collins. That’s in the area between Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Harbison Boulevard.
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: SC county court clerk gave herself $30,000 raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
FOX8 News

High-speed chase leads to massive weapons, drugs bust in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that led to the confiscation of numerous firearms and narcotics in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction and Special Investigations Unit started investigating the whereabouts of Nathaniel Alexander Neri, 40. […]
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
Public Safety
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
WSAV News 3

SC judge accused of using position to protect Alex Murdaugh

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina Judge is under fire for her alleged handling of a case and wrongful death settlement that involved suspended Attorney Alex Murdaugh. The allegations were made by Chad Westendorf, Vice President of Palmetto State Bank and known associate of Alex Murdaugh. Westendorf served as the personal representative for the […]
