Miami Shores police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

MIAMI BEACH (CBS Miami) – After a busy spring break weekend marred by two shootings in the entertainment district, Miami Beach is taking action. Monday afternoon, Mayor Dan Gelber, City Manager Alina Hudak, Police Chief Richard Clements, and city commissioners announced a state of emergency and new specific measures for spring break crowd control. “We’re signing an executive order that is going to implement a curfew at midnight beginning Wednesday night, Thursday morning at 12:01, going through the weekend,” said Gelber. The curfew will be in effect for 23rd Street to Southpoint Drive from the ocean to the bay. There will be a meeting...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO