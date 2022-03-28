ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Shores, FL

Miami Shores police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The Miami Shores Police Department said they are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Authorities say Jordi Cabezas Herrera was assisting his mother...

WEAR

Missing 17-year-old found in Destin

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Charolette Sullivan, 17, was located in Destin by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Thank you for sharing. FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach police are needing assistance locating a missing 17-year-old Friday afternoon. Charolette Sullivan was last seen in the Fort Walton Beach...
DESTIN, FL
Click10.com

Man faces murder charge after burning victim to death, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Officers arrested a murder suspect who is accused of setting a man on fire in Miami-Dade County, police announced on Tuesday. Detectives accused Sadrack Honorat on Monday of attacking the man after an argument turned into a fight south of Medley, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Witnesses told officers they saw Honorat “doused the victim with an unknown liquid and lit him on fire,” according to the arrest form.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Shores, FL
Aventura, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami Shores, FL
Click10.com

Police: Woman found shot to death inside her Miami home

MIAMI – Village of El Portal police responded to a home just after 9 p.m. on Monday regarding reports of shots being fired inside. As officers arrived, they discovered a woman who was shot inside of a house near Northeast 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue. The victim died from her injuries.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Curfew On Miami Beach After Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Following Spring Break Shootings

MIAMI BEACH (CBS Miami) – After a busy spring break weekend marred by two shootings in the entertainment district, Miami Beach is taking action. Monday afternoon, Mayor Dan Gelber, City Manager Alina Hudak, Police Chief Richard Clements, and city commissioners announced a state of emergency and new specific measures for spring break crowd control. “We’re signing an executive order that is going to implement a curfew at midnight beginning Wednesday night, Thursday morning at 12:01, going through the weekend,” said Gelber. The curfew will be in effect for 23rd Street to Southpoint Drive from the ocean to the bay. There will be a meeting...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

State Took Action On Kristina Bradshaw’s License In 2021. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kristina Bradshaw is the latest holder of a real estate license to be charged with DUI in Boca Raton this week. Bradshaw, whose real estate license is actually listed as […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL

