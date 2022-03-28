ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Hillary Clinton to voice 'Into The Woods' role in Arkansas

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nh1ib_0esEiXEs00
Hillary Clinton Into The Woods FILE - Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" in New York on March 4, 2020. Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods” in her onetime home state of Arkansas. The Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced the casting on Monday, March, 28, 2012. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim's "Into The Woods" in her onetime home state of Arkansas, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced on Monday.

"Real news, and I'm really excited! Check out the production if you're in Little Rock," Clinton tweeted and her spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press. Clinton was the first lady of Arkansas before she was the first lady of the United States, a senator representing New York, secretary of state and then presidential candidate.

The “Into The Woods” Giant is the vengeful widow of the giant who Jack killed after climbing the beanstalk. The Giant does not appear on stage, and the voice part is usually prerecorded.

The show runs April 19 to May 15.

Clinton has previously had cameo roles in the television shows “Madam Secretary” and “Murphy Brown.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms. On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Experts warn central U.S. should prepare for devastating magnitude 7 earthquake that could hit Missouri fault line at any time as 'fear of the big one' in California remains

Parts of the central U.S. are at risk of a devastating magnitude 7 earthquake within the next 50 years, experts are warning, with added urgency due to what they say is a sense of 'complacency' in those areas. Experts have been predicting a magnitude 7 earthquake in the areas surrounding...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
State
New York State
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC News

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Stephen Sondheim
WREG

Former Sen. Katrina Robinson sentenced to time served

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge sentenced former Sen. Katrina Robinson to time served with no fine and one year of supervised release Friday evening. Several character witnesses testified at the hearing and the judge received 57 letters of support for Robinson. In a statement, Robinson said “Since 2015, I have lived and breathed THI. Offenses are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

Symone Sanders to Take Over MSNBC Slot on Weekends and Streaming in May

Click here to read the full article. Symone D. Sanders will take over the 4 p.m. weekend slot on MSNBC as the NBCUniversal-owned network continues to bolster opinion programming over hours devoted to straight news reportage. The former media strategist, who has helped two prominent Democrats in presidential campaigns, will kick off her first show on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The hour is currently anchored by Yasmin Vossoughian in a more traditional news format. Sanders, who comes to MSNBC directly from working as a media aide to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will also host her program on MSNBC’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Woods#Giant#The Associated Press
Fox News

More than a dozen former Trump officials expected to participate in 'America First' summit next month

EXCLUSIVE: More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are expected to gather in Georgia next month for an "America First" policy summit, Fox News has learned. The "America First Policy Summit" is set to take place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta on April 21 and 22, and will feature panels focused on the economy, foreign policy, border security, school choice, parental rights and health care costs.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Politico tells Josh Hawley to stop using its photo of him at Capitol riot on campaign merchandise

The owner of an infamous photo of Senator Josh Hawley pumping his fist on the day of the Capitol riot has asked him to stop putting it on his campaign merchandise.The picture, taken on 6 January 2021, shows the Missouri Republican raising his fist as he looks toward a crowd of Donald Trump supporters protesting the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Hours later, those protesters stormed the Capitol.At the time, many critics saw the fist gesture as a disgraceful show of support for an insurrection – an interpretation that Mr Hawley denies – and the photo as a...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker questions evolution

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker questioned the existence of evolution this week in an appearance at a Georgia church. "At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not?" Walker said on Sunday at Sugar Hill Church in Sugar Hill, Ga., during an on-stage interview. Lead Pastor Chuck Allen responded, "Every time I read or hear that, I think to myself, 'You just didn't read the same Bible I did.'"
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
100K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy