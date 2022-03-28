ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD: Man arrested in deadly Southeast Bakersfield shooting

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 18 hours ago
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested in a deadly shooting Sunday in Southeast Bakersfield.

BPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lotus Lane. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Lotus Lane and he was later declared dead at the scene. Authorities identified the man killed as Reginald Anthony Johnson, 52, of Bakersfield.

Jermale Keeton, 32, of Bakersfield, was arrested as the sole suspect in the slaying, said BPD. He was arrested in the 3200 block of Chester Avenue shortly after noon.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

KGET

Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation found competent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body. Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital. In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KERO 23 ABC News

