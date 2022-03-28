Ryan Bates won't be joining the Bears after Bills match offer sheet

The Chicago Bears’ search for interior offensive linemen continues after the Buffalo Bills matched Ryan Bates’ offer sheet.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bates is getting a four-year deal with the Bills, which means the Bears were ready to commit to Bates for the long haul.

Bates, a restricted free agent, visited with the Bears, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Bates signed his offer sheet from the Bears on March 24, which gave the Bills five days to match Chicago’s offer. Buffalo initially offered Bates an original round tender of $2.4 million.

Bates, 25, was an undrafted free agent by the Eagles in 2019 before being traded to Buffalo later that season. As a rookie, he appeared in just eight games. Since then, he’s appeared in every game. He also has experience playing both left and right guard.

While Bates has only made four career starts, he had established himself as a starter near the end of the season and in the postseason for Buffalo. It wasn’t a surprise that the Bills found a way to retain someone they believe will be the future along the offensive line.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they’re left without a starting right guard. Although, there are certainly some questions about where certain players will line up along the offensive line in 2022. But right guard was the immediate hole that needed to be filled.