4 indicted in connection to a series of Rochester crimes including murder, robberies, and more

By Matt Driffill, Christian Garzone
 18 hours ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say four people involved in a series of robberies, shootings, and a murder in the city last fall have been charged in multiple indictments from a Monroe County Grand Jury.

Those indicted include:

  • Quincy Brumfield, 20-years-old of Rochester
  • Robert Perdue Jr., 21-years-old of Rochester
  • James Lee Scott Jr., 19-years-old of Rochester
  • Matthew Williams, 32-years-old of Rochester

Police say all four were involved in a number of crimes on November 25 and November 26 last year, including several robberies, assaults, and an armed carjacking attempt that turned deadly.

“During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the same individuals were responsible for terrorizing multiple victims, in a matter of hours, traveling throughout the City of Rochester in a stolen vehicle,” Rochester police officials said in a statement Monday. Police summarized the crimes Monday:

11:50 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021: Robbery on Garson Avenue

Police say a 31-year-old man was walking down Garson Avenue when the defendants pointed a handgun at him and demand he turn over his property. Officials say the victim was then assaulted and all four aforementioned defendants were charged with first and second-degree robbery.

11:59 p.m. on November 25, 2021: Shooting, attempted carjacking on Grand Avenue

According to police, a 40-year-old woman was driving home from work on Grand Avenue in her vehicle when she was approached by the defendants who shot her in the upper body in an apparent carjacking attempt. They say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and all four defendants were charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree attempted robbery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of second-degree assault.

12:05 a.m. on November 26, 2021: Murder and attempted carjacking on Cummings Street

Police say 23-year-old Davezhone Bratcher and his 31-year-old cousin were driving home after Thanksgiving dinner with two other family members, including Bratcher’s 5-year-old sister. Officials say while their vehicle was traveling down Cummings Street they were blocked by the suspects, who approached the car armed with handguns.

Officials say the victims tried to drive away and the defendants opened fire, striking the driver and Bratcher, who was the front-seat passenger. Despite the gunshot wound, the driver was able to make it to the hospital where he was treated and ultimately release. Bratcher later died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest . The other two passengers, including the child, were uninjured.

Arrest made for Thanksgiving murder in Rochester

Authorities say in connection to this homicide, all four defendants are charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of first-degree attempted robbery, two counts of second-degree attempted robbery, and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

12:22 a.m. on November 26, 2021: Shooting and robbery on Portland Avenue

According to police, the 32-year-old victim was walking out of a corner store on Portland Avenue when he was approached by several suspects who proceeded to rob and shoot him, as well as pistol whip a female companion. Police say the victim was treated and released from the hospital for the gunshot wound.

Officials say all four of the aforementioned defendants were indicted in connection to this crime on charges of first-degree attempted robbery, two counts of second-degree attempted robbery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of second-degree assault.

Lt. Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department says it was a two-day crime spree. “A group of four people went out and committed multiple incidents within a 48-hour period,” he says.

While the common thread here seems to be carjackings, Bello says right now, there is no logical pre-planned arrangement. “The crimes appear to be random. We’re working on some information, but they appear to be random at this time,” he says.

The manhours to put all this together he says– quite the effort. “So really what it took is at times, this initially came in as multiple different instances that occurred,” says Bello.

Upon investigating, a pattern developed, and a geographic proximity started to emerge. A first name was given by one of the victims. “At which point, we were able to start building the case from there,” adds Bello.

Bello says if you’re the victim of a carjacking, and it comes down to giving your vehicle up or getting shot, give up your car and call the police.

“No property is worth your life that I can think of off-hand. So certainly, your own safety is number one,” says Bello.

Additionally, 19-year-old Scott Jr. was also indicted for a gunpoint carjacking and a knifepoint robbery on the night of November 26, 2021, on Frost Avenue and Wilder Terrace, respectively.

Adding to all of the aforementioned charges, all four defendants were also indicted on fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Authorities say the defendants were in possession of a stolen vehicle on Hawley Street after Brumfield was shot by unknown assailants.

Police say Brumfield is on probation for robbery and criminal trespass and had two active warrants when he was arrested.

Police say Perdue was on probation for a felony drug conviction and was arrested last November for criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials say Williams was also on parole for a burglary conviction when he was arrested.

Authorities say all defendants have been arraigned, adding that Perdue, Williams, and Scott are currently being held at the Monroe County Jail while Brumfield remains hospitalized from being shot in November .

BigBotz One
17h ago

Now that sounds like damn fine police work. No randomly rounded up citizens, no profiling, just investigative work. Thank you for serving the community.

Sport
17h ago

Our leadership is supposed to protect us. How are we supposed to work and raise a family without getting shot by these animals. Lock them up or put them down. If they come into my house, I will protect my family and I will put them down.

