Glens Falls, NY

Suspect sought after Glens Falls bank robbery

By Jay Petrequin
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdFus_0esEhmZ600

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Glens Falls Police Department is seeking a suspect following a bank robbery Monday morning at Glens Falls National Bank on Broad Street.

Police are seeking a white man, between 5′ and 5’4″ tall, wearing a tan jacket, gray hoodie, green pants with a white logo on the left leg, as well as dark glasses and a camouflage bandana. According to police, the man entered the bank at around 10:25 a.m. Monday morning, handing a note to the teller demanding money. The man received an undisclosed amount of money, which he took and left the bank, heading down Mission Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vkYS_0esEhmZ600
(Photo: Glens Falls Police Department)
No weapon was displayed, and no injuries were reported. The police department does not believe there to be an immediate threat to public safety. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the investigation is asked to call the Glens Falls Police Department at (518) 761-3840.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eaQC_0esEhmZ600
(Photo: Glens Falls Police Department)

Following the robbery, Mission Street was closed for a period of time on Monday morning as officers began an investigation. The road has since reopened. Glens Falls City School District has been placed on lockout for the day as the investigation continues. All students and faculty have continued to go about the school day inside.

Glens Falls Police Department was joined by New York State Police, New York State Police Aviation Unit, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

