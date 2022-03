You might be surprised by the turn of events in Giuseppe Verdi’s "Attila," Sarasota Opera’s fourth and final production of the 2022 Winter Season. Yes, it is THE Attila the Hun and his pillaging hordes, but we see none of that. Instead, in Verdi’s only heroic leading role for bass, Attila can be admired for his sense of honor and ability to love, fear, and suffer betrayal. This juicy role is meant for a star bass with a great range of expression. For Young Bok Kim, a long-time favorite of Sarasota audiences, this spotlight was long overdue.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO