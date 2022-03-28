Single-vehicle crash lands driver in Beaver Park pond

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Police helped fish a driver out of Beaver Park’s pond this afternoon after a one-vehicle crash with no injuries reported.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said a vehicle struck a light pole before crashing into a barricade and landing in the pond along Plantation Rd. near the intersection of University Ave. and the Evangeline Thruway.

Police were able to get the driver of the vehicle out of the pond safely, according to Green.

