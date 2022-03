Last season's NASCAR Cup Series started with seven different drivers winning the first seven races, and that parity has carried over to this year. After William Byron's Atlanta win last week, five different drivers have won the first five races entering Sunday's 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. It will be just the second Cup Series race ever to take place at the Circuit of the Americas, as the Austin track made its NASCAR debut in 2021. At 3.426 miles long, it's the second-longest track on the NASCAR schedule, and the green flag for NASCAR at COTA will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

