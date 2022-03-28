ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

Man suspected of raping teen at knifepoint in Bell Gardens arrested

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062cBs_0esEgzP000

A man suspected of raping a 14-year-old at knifepoint last week in Bell Gardens is now in custody, police announced Monday.

Police said the assault occurred March 24, when the victim was coerced into a residential garage by a man later identified by police as Robert Nunez.

Nunez, said to be a local transient, tied up the teen with the help of a second man and proceeded to rape the victim, according to a previous Long Beach Police Department news release.

The second man, identified as 41-year-old Jaomir Perez, was taken into custody shortly after the incident, but authorities were not immediately able to locate Nunez.

Police initially warned the public that Nunez could be armed and dangerous, but tweeted Monday morning that he had been taken into custody.

Authorities were notified by an anonymous citizen that Nunez was seen in the Los Angeles River area near Long Beach Boulevard and the 710 Freeway.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded and located Nunez, who attempted to run but was quickly taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Bell Gardens, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bell Gardens, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Los Angeles River#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man who shot at witnesses while beating dog sought: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for shooting at witnesses while beating a dog. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, two people were walking past an apartment complex in the area of 700 North La Brea Avenue when they saw a man on an apartment balcony physically beating […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hutch Post

Man arrested on suspicion of rape

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident March 8. Jacob Rodriguez is jailed on a bond of $50,000. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez forced himself upon a known acquaintance despite the victims repeated requests to stop. No other details were...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KTLA

KTLA

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy