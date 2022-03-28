Man suspected of raping teen at knifepoint in Bell Gardens arrested

A man suspected of raping a 14-year-old at knifepoint last week in Bell Gardens is now in custody, police announced Monday.

Police said the assault occurred March 24, when the victim was coerced into a residential garage by a man later identified by police as Robert Nunez.

Nunez, said to be a local transient, tied up the teen with the help of a second man and proceeded to rape the victim, according to a previous Long Beach Police Department news release.

The second man, identified as 41-year-old Jaomir Perez, was taken into custody shortly after the incident, but authorities were not immediately able to locate Nunez.

Police initially warned the public that Nunez could be armed and dangerous, but tweeted Monday morning that he had been taken into custody.

Authorities were notified by an anonymous citizen that Nunez was seen in the Los Angeles River area near Long Beach Boulevard and the 710 Freeway.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded and located Nunez, who attempted to run but was quickly taken into custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.